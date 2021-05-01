BitcoinHD Market Capitalization Reaches $30.11 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $7.30 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for $4.95 or 0.00008647 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

