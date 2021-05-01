Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Tops $66,042.93 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $66,042.93 and $1,870.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.21 or 1.00447710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00041909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00182346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001780 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

