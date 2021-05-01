BitcoinZ Price Up 215.4% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 73.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 215.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $21.65 million and approximately $72,923.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00442547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00165964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003753 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,304,234,357 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

