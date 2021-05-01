Bitradio (BRO) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Bitradio has a total market cap of $79,842.69 and $29.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.84 or 0.01065949 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,892,458 coins and its circulating supply is 9,892,454 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

