Bitradio Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $73,856.21 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $646.07 or 0.01125117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,892,860 coins and its circulating supply is 9,892,856 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

