Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $37.62 million and $11.28 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00068404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.44 or 0.00866061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00095690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.76 or 0.08555911 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.