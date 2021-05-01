BitSend (BSD) One Day Volume Tops $10.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $148,130.73 and $10.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.46 or 0.00561327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006228 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.01 or 0.02929323 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,802,625 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

