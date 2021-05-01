BITTO Market Capitalization Hits $1.02 Million (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. BITTO has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $130,428.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITTO has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00073164 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

