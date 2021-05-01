BitWhite (BTW) Reaches Market Cap of $134,862.81

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $134,862.81 and approximately $121,242.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

