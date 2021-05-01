Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0081

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $610,578.56 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

