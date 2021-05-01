BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $171,013.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,755,725 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

