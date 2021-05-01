BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $69,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $819.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

