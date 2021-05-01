BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 19,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

