BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 30.9% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 89,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,184. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

