Blank Wallet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and $3.23 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002889 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00282428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.77 or 0.01111771 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00726191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,358.73 or 0.99832790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

