Blocery 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.34 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

