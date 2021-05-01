Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.79 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $354,335.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

