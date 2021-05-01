Blockmason Credit Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 57.9% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,524.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.08517902 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.