Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $3.91 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Blocknet has a market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $54,886.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00006772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,673,712 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

