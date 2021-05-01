Blockport Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Blockport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

Blockport Coin Profile

BPT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling Blockport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

