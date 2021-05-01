Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $317,055.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

