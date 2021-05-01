Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $937.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.75 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.