Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.65% of Blue Apron worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

