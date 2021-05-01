Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BKEP stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO D Andrew Woodward acquired 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

