Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.00 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

