Bluzelle Price Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $120.24 million and $16.57 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00070334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.48 or 0.00886930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00096132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.41 or 0.08637624 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.