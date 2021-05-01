Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.49

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.49 and traded as high as C$37.13. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$36.66, with a volume of 78,819 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

