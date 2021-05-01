Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and $2.27 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00070258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.55 or 0.00859029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00066515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00095795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

