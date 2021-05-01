BOOM Trading Up 2.7% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $570,325.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

