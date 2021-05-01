Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.97 ($0.01), with a volume of 273,824 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.09.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

