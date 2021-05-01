BoringDAO Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $55.87 million and $4.02 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $649.42 or 0.01125691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

