BOScoin (BOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $757.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $757.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

