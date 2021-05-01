BOScoin (BOS) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $1,765.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

