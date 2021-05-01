BOScoin Price Tops $0.0042 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $1,765.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

