Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BOMN opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

