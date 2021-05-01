Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,309,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

