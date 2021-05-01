Bounce Token (OLD) (BOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.61 Million

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Bounce Token (OLD) has a market cap of $34.61 million and $207,888.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be bought for about $2,823.39 or 0.04909196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.01 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.08517902 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,716 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

