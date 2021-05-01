Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Short Interest Update

Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Box Ships stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Box Ships has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

