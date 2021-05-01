Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.