Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 1,005 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.43 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.