Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

