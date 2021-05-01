Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.