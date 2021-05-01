BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 11,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stolper Co boosted its stake in BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

NYSE BP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

