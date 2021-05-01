Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

