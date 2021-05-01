Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $69.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.