Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

