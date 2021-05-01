Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HSIC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
