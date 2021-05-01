Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BigCommerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

