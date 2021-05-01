Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 381.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

