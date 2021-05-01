Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 3,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

