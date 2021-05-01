Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 552 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $263.54 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.72.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

